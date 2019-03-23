Borucki removed himself from a minor-league game Wednesday after experiencing elbow discomfort, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The issue isn't considered to be anything major at this point. That said, elbow problems of any kind are always a worry for a pitcher, so Borucki's status will be worth keeping an eye on, especially with Opening Day less than a week away. The southpaw should be considered day-to-day.

