Borucki (1-2) gave up one run (zero earned) on four hits while striking out a pair across eight innings in Friday's win over Seattle.

Borucki put together a third straight quality start in as many outings since the All-Star break to earn the first big-league victory in his career. During those three starts -- against Seattle, Minnesota and the White Sox -- he's logged a 0.90 ERA and 0.85 WHIP across 20 innings. Though he's only managed to record nine strikeouts over that span, he's also walked just one batter and has yet to give up a home run in 43 innings of work for Toronto this season. Look for Borucki to take the mound against the Red Sox on Wednesday.