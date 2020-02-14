Play

Borucki will be shut down for 10 days due to left elbow tightness, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Borucki has a history of elbow troubles, most recently missing the last two months of the 2019 campaign due to surgery to remove bone spurs. The latest issue may put his availability for Opening Day at risk and could take him out of the battle for the Blue Jays' fifth starter spot.

