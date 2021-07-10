Borucki (forearm) will throw a rehab inning Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo and may be ready to be activated following the All-Star break, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Manager Charlie Montoyo said the lefty might make another rehab appearance Tuesday if Saturday's work goes well. Borucki, working his way back from a left forearm strain, completed a perfect, one-strikeout inning in his first rehab outing July 7.