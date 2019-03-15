Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Fans five in strong outing
Borucki allowed one run on three hits and a walk and struck out five over 4.2 innings Friday against the Phillies.
Borucki surrendered his lone run of the ballgame in the third inning on an RBI single by Jean Segura, but he was otherwise unscathed. Borucki has looked sharp so far in camp and now owns a 3.24 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 16.2 frames.
