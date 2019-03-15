Borucki allowed one run on three hits and a walk and struck out five over 4.2 innings Friday against the Phillies.

Borucki surrendered his lone run of the ballgame in the third inning on an RBI single by Jean Segura, but he was otherwise unscathed. Borucki has looked sharp so far in camp and now owns a 3.24 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 16.2 frames.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • usatsi-10380282-chris-taylor-dodgers-2017ws.jpg

    2019 Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, ranks

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...