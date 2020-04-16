Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Feeling good in recovery
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday that Borucki (elbow) has experienced no setbacks since resuming mound work in late March, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Borucki was sidelined for most of spring training with left elbow tightness, but the ongoing suspension of the MLB season looks like it might provide him with enough time to make a full recovery from the injury once play resumes. Despite his improved health, Borucki still seems likely to open the 2020 campaign at Triple-A Buffalo, as Trent Thornton and newcomer Shun Yamaguchi both look to be ahead of him in the pecking order for the final spot in the big-league rotation.
