Borucki is in the running for the last spot in the Blue Jays' rotation, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

According to general manager Ross Atkins, four pitchers are guaranteed spots in the rotation: Aaron Sanchez, Marcus Stroman, Matt Shoemaker and Clayton Richard. That leaves one spot for a number of young starters, none of whom were mentioned by name. Borucki seems like the frontrunner for the time being after posting a 3.87 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 17 starts -- 11 of which were quality starts. Others in the mix likely include Sean Reid-Foley, Thomas Pannone and Sam Gaviglio, though the players with a realistic shot to grab the final spot will likely become clearer as spring training rolls along.