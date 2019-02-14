Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Fighting for final rotation spot
Borucki is in the running for the last spot in the Blue Jays' rotation, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
According to general manager Ross Atkins, four pitchers are guaranteed spots in the rotation: Aaron Sanchez, Marcus Stroman, Matt Shoemaker and Clayton Richard. That leaves one spot for a number of young starters, none of whom were mentioned by name. Borucki seems like the frontrunner for the time being after posting a 3.87 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 17 starts -- 11 of which were quality starts. Others in the mix likely include Sean Reid-Foley, Thomas Pannone and Sam Gaviglio, though the players with a realistic shot to grab the final spot will likely become clearer as spring training rolls along.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses gem vs. O's•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Another quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Hit hard by O's•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Sale, Carlos Santana...
-
Fantasy baseball 3B prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
New way to find RP sleepers, busts
How to calculate which relievers are more likely to deliver in Fantasy? Here's a new way.
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.
-
Head-to-Head Categories Mock
Head-to-head categories leagues give owners the chance to experiment with different strate...
-
ADP Review: 12 who are overrated
These 12 players might be fine at the right price, but Scott White says they're going too early...