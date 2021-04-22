Borucki (2-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's victory over the Red Sox, allowing one hit and one walk over two scoreless innings. He struck out two.

On a bullpen day for the Jays, Borucki was judged by the official scorer to be the most effective of the team's relievers, even though he entered the game in the sixth inning with Toronto already ahead 4-2. The lefty has two holds through seven appearances (6.2 innings) in addition to his two wins, and Borucki's 2.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB are also sharp. The 27-year-old is the top southpaw in the bullpen, although Tim Mayza has also worked his way into the high-leverage mix.