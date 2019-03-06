Borucki threw three scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four.

It wasn't the cleanest outing, and Borucki was facing a Detroit lineup made up mainly of bench players, but the southpaw still put together a much better performance than he did his last time out. The 24-year-old remains in a fight with brittle veterans Clayton Richard and Clay Buchholz for one of the last spots in the Jays' rotation to begin the season.