Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Handcuffs Tigers
Borucki threw three scoreless innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out four.
It wasn't the cleanest outing, and Borucki was facing a Detroit lineup made up mainly of bench players, but the southpaw still put together a much better performance than he did his last time out. The 24-year-old remains in a fight with brittle veterans Clayton Richard and Clay Buchholz for one of the last spots in the Jays' rotation to begin the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Roughed up by Phillies•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Fighting for final rotation spot•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Strikes out seven in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses gem vs. O's•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Another quality start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
NL-only Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your knowledge of the player pool like a league-specific auction. Our Scott...