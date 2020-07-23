The Blue Jays optioned Borucki to their taxi squad Thursday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Though Borucki missed out on the 30-man Opening Day roster, he'll be on the short list for a callup after receiving a spot on the taxi squad, which currently includes two other players (pitcher Nate Pearson and catcher Caleb Joseph). Anthony Kay was able to beat out Pearson and Borucki for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, where he'll replace the injured Chase Anderson (oblique).
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Looks good over weekend•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Feeling good in recovery•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Resumes mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Making progress•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Won't be in Opening Day rotation•