The Blue Jays optioned Borucki to their taxi squad Thursday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Though Borucki missed out on the 30-man Opening Day roster, he'll be on the short list for a callup after receiving a spot on the taxi squad, which currently includes two other players (pitcher Nate Pearson and catcher Caleb Joseph). Anthony Kay was able to beat out Pearson and Borucki for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, where he'll replace the injured Chase Anderson (oblique).

