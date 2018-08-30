Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Hit hard by O's
Borucki didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Orioles, coughing up five runs on eight hits over 4.2 innings while striking out two.
The rookie was staked to an early 4-0 lead, but Baltimore quickly stormed back and an Adam Jones grand slam in the fifth inning helped chase Borucki from the game. He'll carry a 4.52 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Rays.
