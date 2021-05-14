Borucki (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday.
What was initially described as a dead arm has now been diagnosed as a left forearm flexor strain. The Blue Jays did not immediately provide a recovery timetable nor did they announce a corresponding roster move.
