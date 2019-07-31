Borucki was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left elbow inflammation.

Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, Borucki's elbow didn't feel right after he played catch Wednesday, prompting the Blue Jays to move him back to the IL with a continuation of the same issue that prevented him from making his season debut until July 22. Borucki was blasted for six runs in just two innings over the weekend in what was just his second start back from the IL. The Blue Jays likely won't have a clearer idea for how long Borucki may be sidelined this time around until he resumes throwing again. Toronto selected reliever Buddy Boshers' contract from the minors in a corresponding move.

