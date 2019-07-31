Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Lands on injured list
Borucki was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with left elbow inflammation.
Per Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca, Borucki's elbow didn't feel right after he played catch Wednesday, prompting the Blue Jays to move him back to the IL with a continuation of the same issue that prevented him from making his season debut until July 22. Borucki was blasted for six runs in just two innings over the weekend in what was just his second start back from the IL. The Blue Jays likely won't have a clearer idea for how long Borucki may be sidelined this time around until he resumes throwing again. Toronto selected reliever Buddy Boshers' contract from the minors in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Roughed up by Rays in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Can't find plate against Cleveland•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: To make season debut Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Season debut coming soon•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...
-
Bullpen Report: Deadline turnover
Greg Holland is already out of a job, at least for now. Who else could be with the approaching...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Santana rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Eight new starters who could surprise
You have Bo Bichette, and then you have these less-heralded hitters who have also recently...
-
Waivers: Smith, Calhoun get their shot
Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette is only one of the intriguing options who might be on your...