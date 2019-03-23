Borucki (elbow) will be re-evaluated in the upcoming days but has already been ruled out for at least one turn through the rotation to begin the season, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays open their season March 28 will play 10 consecutive days, so the team won't have the luxury of shortening its rotation to four men while they wait for Borucki to recover from a sore elbow. As a result, Toronto will likely turn to one of Thomas Pannone, Sean Reid-Foley, Tyler Thornton or Sam Gaviglio to make a spot start when Borucki's first turn comes up April 1 versus the Orioles. Once Borucki gets re-evaluated, the Blue Jays should have a better sense of the lefty's timeline to rejoin the big club.