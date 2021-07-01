Borucki (forearm) will throw live batting practice early next week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Borucki's side session Tuesday apparently went well, as he'll now face hitters for the first time. If he feels good following his throwing session early next week, the southpaw will likely begin a rehab assignment shortly after. He's been on the injured list since May 14, so it's not yet clear how many rehab outings he'll have before he's cleared to return.
