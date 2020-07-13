Borucki looked sharp during an intrasquad scrimmage Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
With Chase Anderson (oblique) on the shelf, the Jays will have a vacancy in their Opening Day rotation. Nate Pearson is the most talented option but the front office may prioritize service-time concerns with the top prospect, opening the door for someone like Borucki to fill in for a turn or two instead. The 26-year-old southpaw barely pitched last season due to elbow trouble which resurfaced in February just as spring training began. If he can stay healthy, however, he could provide useful innings given his 3.87 ERA, 3.73 FIP and 67:33 K:BB through 97.2 frames in 2018.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Should be ready for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Feeling good in recovery•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Resumes mound work•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Making progress•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Won't be in Opening Day rotation•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Set to throw Monday•