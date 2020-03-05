Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Making progress
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday that Borucki (elbow) has extended his throwing distance off flat ground to 120 feet, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The skipper indicated that Borucki is "feeling good" after being shut down at the beginning of spring training with elbow tightness, but it's not clear when the lefty might be ready to resume mound work. The injury has already resulted in Borucki being eliminated from the competition for a spot in the big-league rotation, so he'll either open the season on the 15-day injured list or get optioned to Triple-A Buffalo once camp concludes.
