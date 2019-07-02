Borucki (elbow) made a rehab appearance at High-A Dunedin on Monday, working four scoreless innings and allowing only one baserunner while striking out four.

Tasked with a jump in competition after making his first rehab appearance June 26 with the Blue Jays' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, Borucki cruised through the outing while tossing 35 of 47 pitches for strikes. Considering that Borucki has been on the injured list all season with the elbow issue, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com speculates that the lefty will require 2-to-3 more rehab starts before Toronto reinstates him. The 25-year-old should fill a back-end role in the big-league rotation once activated.