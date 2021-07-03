Borucki (forearm) threw live batting practice and may begin his rehab assignment this coming week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The lefty has been sidelined since May 14 with a forearm strain, but appears close to rejoining Toronto's bullpen. It's unclear how lengthy a rehab assignment Borucki will require, but he should be back with the team by mid-July.
