Borucki (forearm) threw live batting practice and may begin his rehab assignment this coming week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The lefty has been sidelined since May 14 with a forearm strain, but appears close to rejoining Toronto's bullpen. It's unclear how lengthy a rehab assignment Borucki will require, but he should be back with the team by mid-July.

