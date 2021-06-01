Manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that Borucki (forearm) isn't close to returning, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Borucki has been on the injured list since May 14 and was initially expected to have a brief absence. However, the southpaw's recovery has progressed slowly, and he hasn't yet resumed throwing, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports. A better idea of Borucki's return timetable could be revealed once he begins a throwing program.

