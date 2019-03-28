The Blue Jays placed Borucki (elbow) on the 10-day injured list Thursday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Borucki is expected to miss at least his first two turns through the rotation while he recovers from left elbow inflammation, a condition that first surfaced during a minor-league spring start March 22. The southpaw has since resumed throwing off flat ground, leaving the Blue Jays optimistic he'll be ready to return from the IL before the end of April.

