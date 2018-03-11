Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Optioned to Triple-A
The Blue Jays optioned Borucki to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Borucki rose quickly through four levels of the Blue Jays' system last season and entered spring training as one of the organization's top pitching prospects, but the lefty wasn't in serious contention for an Opening Day rotation spot. With few innings available for him in Grapefruit League play, Borucki will face minor-league hitters in spring games as he prepares for a likely assignment to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the 2018 campaign.
