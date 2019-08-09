Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Out for season after surgery
Borucki underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his left elbow and will miss the rest of the 2019 season, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Borucki ominously had his case reviewed by Dr. James Andrews, but he received good news and will avoid Tommy John surgery. 2019 is a season to forget for the 25-year-old as he pitched only 6.2 innings after being sidelined the first half of the year with an elbow injury. Borucki expects to be ready to go for spring training.
