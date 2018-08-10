Borucki (2-2) pitched five innings Thursday, giving up four runs on nine hits and three walks in the 8-5 win over Boston. He struck out two batters and allowed a home run while earning the victory.

It wasn't a good outing by any measure, but the rookie southpaw should be happy grabbing the win over a dangerous Boston lineup. After allowing two runs in the first inning, Borucki held Boston off the scoreboard until J.D. Martinez blasted a solo shot in the fifth. Even with the shaky stat line, the 24-year-old owns a 2.81 ERA in 48 innings this season. Borucki will get a much better matchup Tuesday against the Royals.