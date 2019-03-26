Borucki (elbow) played catch Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Borucki is set to open the season on the injured list due to a sore elbow, but his stay isn't expected to be a lengthy one. It sounds like the Blue Jays are going to play it safe and skip the youngster's first two turns through the rotation, putting him on track to return sometime in mid-April.

