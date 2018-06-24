Borucki was scratched from his scheduled start for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and is expected to replace Aaron Sanchez (finger) in the Blue Jays' rotation, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Providing further confirmation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that Borucki is being listed in the Astros' media notes as Toronto's probable starter for Tuesday's game in Houston. Borucki, a 24-year-old lefty, threw seven scoreless innings in his most recent start for Buffalo, lowering his ERA and WHIP to 3.27 and 1.17, respectively, through 77 innings this season. He lines up to oppose Charlie Morton in his major-league debut.