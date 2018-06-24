Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Primed to make MLB debut
Borucki was scratched from his scheduled start for Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and is expected to replace Aaron Sanchez (finger) in the Blue Jays' rotation, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Providing further confirmation, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports that Borucki is being listed in the Astros' media notes as Toronto's probable starter for Tuesday's game in Houston. Borucki, a 24-year-old lefty, threw seven scoreless innings in his most recent start for Buffalo, lowering his ERA and WHIP to 3.27 and 1.17, respectively, through 77 innings this season. He lines up to oppose Charlie Morton in his major-league debut.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses three-hit shutout•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes giant leap in 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Shines in Triple-A debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Climbs ladder to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Shines in Double-A debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...