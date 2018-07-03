Borucki allowed two runs on six hits while striking out eight across seven innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against Detroit.

Borucki surrendered a run in the first and sixth inning, and he was lifted after the seventh with a one-run deficit. He's made two decent starts this season (four runs allowed with 11 strikeouts through 13 innings) but doesn't have a win to show for it. With both Aaron Sanchez (finger) and Jaime Garcia (shoulder) still on the disabled list, it appears likely that Borucki will be given another start, which figures to come Sunday against the Yankees.