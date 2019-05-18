Borucki (elbow) is throwing from 90 feet and will start long tossing next week, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Nicholson-Smith speculates that Borucki likely won't be able to return to the big-league rotation until mid-to-late-June, considering he is not yet throwing off a mound. The Blue Jays have dealt with numerous injuries in the rotation, so Borucki should have a spot waiting for him when he is back to full health and has had a chance to build up his workload during a rehab assignment.