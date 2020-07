Borucki was called up by the Blue Jays on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Borucki could be used in a piggyback role behind starter Trent Thornton in Monday's game against Nationals. Borucki recorded a 3.87 ERA in his 17-start debut back in 2018 but made just two poor starts last year while missing most of the season due to elbow issues.