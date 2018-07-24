Borucki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo in advance of Tuesday's start against the Twins.

The 24-year-old southpaw has a 3.52 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 23 innings (four starts) with the big club. He has proven that he can be competent at times, but was never seen as a guy with high-end stuff in the minors, and his xFIP (4.13) along with most projections systems are predicting negative regression going forward. Marco Estrada (hip) may be able to return to the rotation this weekend, so this could end up being a spot start for Borucki.