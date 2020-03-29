Play

Borucki (elbow) resumed throwing bullpen sessions in Florida last week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Borucki has remained close to the Blue Jays' spring training facility in Dunedin to conduct his rehab since the MLB suspended its season earlier this month. After being shut down with tightness and discomfort in his left elbow earlier in camp, Borucki seemed to be a virtual lock to open the season on the injured list, but the MLB's suspension through at least mid-May has improved his chances of being ready to go when Opening Day arrives. Borucki will still need to advance to facing hitters in live batting practice sessions before the Blue Jays sign off on him pitching in games when the season resumes.

More News
Our Latest Stories