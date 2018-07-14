Borucki surrendered seven runs (four earned) on eight hits and four walks while fanning five across three innings, although he didn't factor into the decision Friday versus the Red Sox.

Borucki certainly didn't have his best stuff early on, allowing one run in the first followed by five in the second, although the Blue Jays would rally to get him off the hook. Prior to Friday's start, Borucki had turned in solid outings over his first three starts of the season (five runs allowed through 20 innings) so he'll look to get back on track in his first start after the All-Star break.