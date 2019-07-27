Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Roughed up by Rays in no-decision
Borucki allowed six runs on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts in two innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday.
Borucki wriggled out of trouble in the first inning by inducing a double play after loading the bases with one out. However, the left-hander gave up three-run homers in the second to both Travis d'Arnaud and Willy Adames. The 25-year-old was making just his second appearance of this season, and he has struggled out of the gate with a 10.80 ERA, 3.15 WHIP and a 6:6 K:BB in his first 6.2 innings. Borucki will look to improve during his next start against the Orioles at Camden Yards next Thursday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Can't find plate against Cleveland•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: To make season debut Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Season debut coming soon•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Moves rehab to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...