Borucki allowed six runs on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts in two innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Saturday.

Borucki wriggled out of trouble in the first inning by inducing a double play after loading the bases with one out. However, the left-hander gave up three-run homers in the second to both Travis d'Arnaud and Willy Adames. The 25-year-old was making just his second appearance of this season, and he has struggled out of the gate with a 10.80 ERA, 3.15 WHIP and a 6:6 K:BB in his first 6.2 innings. Borucki will look to improve during his next start against the Orioles at Camden Yards next Thursday.