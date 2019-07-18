Manager Charlie Montoyo said Borucki (elbow) would be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday against the Tigers or Monday against the Indians, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

On the IL all season after succumbing to left elbow issues late in spring training, Borucki is finally ready to make his 2019 debut at the major-league level after a successful four-start rehab stint in the minors. Borucki made his final appearance Tuesday for Triple-A Buffalo, covering six innings and giving up three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six. He would be available to take the hill on normal rest Sunday, but Montoyo may prefer to use Borucki on Monday just to give the lefty an additional day to recover. In that scenario, Jacob Waguespack would remain in line to start Sunday's series finale.