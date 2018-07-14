Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Sent to Buffalo
Borucki was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
This was a procedural move; the Blue Jays won't need a fifth starter until July 24. They decided to bring up some extra relief help in the meantime. Borucki is expected to return for that July 24 start against Minnesota. He's allowed nine earned runs while posting a 21:10 K:BB in 23 innings with the major-league team so far.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Roughed up against Boston•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses seven strong frames•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Produces quality outing•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Called up for big-league debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Primed to make MLB debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...