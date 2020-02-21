Play

Borucki (elbow) is scheduled to resume playing catch Monday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Borucki began experiencing left elbow tightness earlier this month and was shut down for 10 days Feb. 14, so it appears he's avoided any further issues. The 25-year-old was limited to two games in 2019 due to elbow issues and eventually underwent surgery in August to remove bone spurs, so it's worth keeping an eye on his progress as he resumes his throwing program.

