Borucki has posted a 2.25 ERA and 6:0 K:BB through four Grapefruit League innings.
The southpaw began adjusting to a short relief role last season, and Borucki appears to be thriving with the switch. The 26-year-old should open the season as Toronto's top setup option from the left side, potentially making Borucki a strong source of holds in 2021.
