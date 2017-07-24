Borucki, 23, twirled seven shutout innings for Double-A New Hampshire in his Eastern League debut Sunday. He scattered two his and two walks and whiffed four batters.

Borucki struck out one of the Yankees' top prospects, Jorge Mateo, on three pitches to begin the contest, which proved to be a harbinger of what was to come. The young lefty, who posted a 3.58 ERA and 109:27 K:BB in 98 innings for High-A Dunedin prior to his promotion, has earned plaudits from scouts for his advanced changeup and ability to sequence three pitches effectively, but a checkered health history that includes Tommy John surgery in 2013 somewhat dings his long-term outlook.