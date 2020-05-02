Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Should be ready for Opening Day
Borucki (elbow) should be ready to pitch when MLB resumes play, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.
The southpaw experienced tightness in his elbow in February and was expected to be shut down for 2-3 months, but the delayed start to the season will give him a chance to make a full recovery before the season picks up again. "He's been feeling great," Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said Friday. "This pandemic, obviously, is a terrible situation, but it's given Ryan a chance to kind of catch up. He's made some mechanical adjustments and feels great, arm feels great. He has been throwing sides. If there is a spring training and a season, which we're very hopeful at this stage, he should be right in the mix and a big part of it." While Borucki may have missed out on his chance to win a regular rotation spot this spring due to the injury, he could still make a case for a sixth starter/swing man role on an expanded Jays roster once training camp resumes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What if no minor-league season?
How are prospect call-ups handled if there's no minor-league season? Is there still hope for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Pick Urquidy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Roto dynasty startup mock draft
Who rises and who falls? Scott White and 11 others try to weigh their present against their...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Top 10 prospects to stash
Willing to wait for a big payoff? Scott White has some stashing suggestions.
-
32 boom-or-bust players
Some players look to be of a more hit-or-miss variety in 2020. Scott White singles out some...