Borucki (elbow) should be ready to pitch when MLB resumes play, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

The southpaw experienced tightness in his elbow in February and was expected to be shut down for 2-3 months, but the delayed start to the season will give him a chance to make a full recovery before the season picks up again. "He's been feeling great," Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said Friday. "This pandemic, obviously, is a terrible situation, but it's given Ryan a chance to kind of catch up. He's made some mechanical adjustments and feels great, arm feels great. He has been throwing sides. If there is a spring training and a season, which we're very hopeful at this stage, he should be right in the mix and a big part of it." While Borucki may have missed out on his chance to win a regular rotation spot this spring due to the injury, he could still make a case for a sixth starter/swing man role on an expanded Jays roster once training camp resumes.