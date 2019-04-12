Borucki (elbow) received a cortisone injection Friday and won't throw for two weeks, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Borucki apparently experienced some soreness during his last throwing session to prompt the injection. The 25-year-old was previously targeting a two-game series with the Giants on April 23 and 24 for his return, but that is clearly no longer possible. Borucki is likely looking at a return in mid-May at the earliest given that he won't resume throwing until the end of April.

More News
Our Latest Stories