Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Solid again in no-decision
Borucki allowed two runs in six innings Sunday, giving up six hits and a walk while striking out five and taking the no-decision in the 7-4 win over the White Sox.
The 6-foot-4 rookie now owns a terrific 2.83 ERA in 35 innings this season with a disheartening 0-2 record to show for it. Borucki held Chicago scoreless for four innings before allowing a run in both the fifth and sixth frames. He'll carry a 28:11 K:BB into Friday's outing in Seattle.
