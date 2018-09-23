Borucki (4-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out seven over seven innings.

Borucki was solid once again, limiting the opposition to two runs or less for his fourth straight start. He was nicked for RBI doubles in the fourth and sixth innings, and that was enough to saddle him with the loss. The 24-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 1.31 WHIP for the season and lines up to face these same Rays on the road in his final start of 2018.