Borucki (3-4) was took the loss against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits across six innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Borucki pitched well but one inherited runner was allowed to score by the bullpen, while the Blue Jays offense was dead silent with only three hits. The 24-year-old has a 4.39 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB over 69.2 innings this season.