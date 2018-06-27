Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes loss despite quality start Tuesday
Borucki (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday, striking out three and walking four in six innings.
Making his major-league debut, Borucki pitched effectively against an Astros club that leads the majors with a .265 team batting average. The 24-year-old managed a quality start despite allowing four doubles and throwing just 55 of 95 pitches for strikes. In 13 starts at Triple-A this year Borucki has gone 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. With Aaron Sanchez and Jaime Garcia slated to come off the disabled list soon, the rookie figures to return to the Triple-A squad or find work in the bullpen.
