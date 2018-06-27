Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes loss despite quality start
Borucki (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday, striking out three and walking four in six innings.
Making his major-league debut, Borucki pitched effectively against an Astros club that leads the majors with a .265 team batting average. The 24-year-old managed a quality start despite allowing four doubles and throwing just 55 of 95 pitches for strikes. In 13 starts at Triple-A this year, Borucki has gone 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. The rookie may be afforded another start in the immediate future, but once Aaron Sanchez (finger) and Jaime Garcia (shoulder) are healthy, Borucki figures to return to the Triple-A squad or find work in the bullpen.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Called up for big-league debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Primed to make MLB debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Tosses three-hit shutout•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Takes giant leap in 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Shines in Triple-A debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...