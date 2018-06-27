Borucki (0-1) allowed two runs on six hits in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday, striking out three and walking four in six innings.

Making his major-league debut, Borucki pitched effectively against an Astros club that leads the majors with a .265 team batting average. The 24-year-old managed a quality start despite allowing four doubles and throwing just 55 of 95 pitches for strikes. In 13 starts at Triple-A this year, Borucki has gone 6-5 with a 3.27 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. The rookie may be afforded another start in the immediate future, but once Aaron Sanchez (finger) and Jaime Garcia (shoulder) are healthy, Borucki figures to return to the Triple-A squad or find work in the bullpen.