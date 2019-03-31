Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Targeting late April return
Borucki (elbow) will throw off a mound sometime in the next week, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Borucki is working his way back from left elbow inflammation, targeting a late-April return. If he returns before Clayton Richard (knee), he could re-enter the Blue Jays' rotation, though the team's plans remain unclear.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Opening season on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Likely to open year on IL•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Dealing with elbow discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Fans five in strong outing•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Handcuffs Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...