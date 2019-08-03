Borucki (elbow) will have his case reviewed by Dr. James Andrews as the Blue Jays attempt to determine the best plan for him going forward, Shi Davidi of Sporstnet.CA reports.

While there initially was some confusion whether Borucki would be directly visiting with Dr. Andrews or not, the overall outlook isn't promising. The southpaw already had a three-month absence to begin the season, and this latest sojourn to the IL also appears as though it will be comfortably longer than the 10-day minimum.