Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Team consulting with Dr. Andrews
Borucki (elbow) will have his case reviewed by Dr. James Andrews as the Blue Jays attempt to determine the best plan for him going forward, Shi Davidi of Sporstnet.CA reports.
While there initially was some confusion whether Borucki would be directly visiting with Dr. Andrews or not, the overall outlook isn't promising. The southpaw already had a three-month absence to begin the season, and this latest sojourn to the IL also appears as though it will be comfortably longer than the 10-day minimum.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Lands on injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Roughed up by Rays in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Can't find plate against Cleveland•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: To make season debut Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Ryan Borucki: Season debut coming soon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...