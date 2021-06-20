Borucki (forearm) has been throwing off a mound is expected to progress to side sessions this week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The left-hander has been on the shelf with a forearm strain since May 14, but he's progressed quickly since recently starting up his throwing program. Borucki could begin a rehab assignment if he continues to avoid any setbacks after advancing to side sessions.
