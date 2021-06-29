Borucki (forearm) is throwing a side session Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Assuming the session goes well, Borucki will be ready to progress into live batting practice as he works his way back from a left forearm strain. The lefty, who last pitched May 7, has a 4.05 ERA through 13.1 innings with 14 strikeouts and five walks. Though his numbers aren't dazzling, Borucki could be a huge addition to Toronto's struggling bullpen once healthy.
