Borucki (forearm) threw a successful bullpen session Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Borucki has been throwing off a mound for about a week, and he continues to make good progress in his recovery. He's now slated to throw a side session Monday or live BP on Tuesday, and he'll likely begin a rehab assignment after his next throwing session.
